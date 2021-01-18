Polish net inflation at 3.7% y/y in December, in line with forecast - c.bank

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual net inflation indices for December, published by the central bank on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected December net inflation - excluding food and energy prices - of 3.70% year-on-year. (% y/y) December November 2020 2020 net CPI excl. food and energy 3.7 4.3 CPI excluding controlled prices 1.4 2.1 excluding the most volatile prices 2.8 2.9 15 pct trimmed mean 2.7 3.0 CPI 2.4 3.0 (Reporting by Monika Czeremanska and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)