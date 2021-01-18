Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Polish net inflation at 3.7% y/y in December, in line with forecast - c.bank

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual
net inflation indices for December, published by the central
bank on Monday.
    
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected December net inflation
 - excluding food and energy prices - of 3.70%
year-on-year.
    
               (% y/y)                 December     November
                                         2020         2020
 net CPI excl. food and energy                3.7         4.3
 CPI excluding controlled prices              1.4         2.1
 excluding the most volatile prices           2.8         2.9
 15 pct trimmed mean                          2.7         3.0
 CPI                                          2.4         3.0
 
 (Reporting by Monika Czeremanska and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)
