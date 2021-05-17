Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Polish net inflation at 3.9% y/y in April, above forecast - c.bank

By Reuters Staff

    May 17 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual
net inflation indices for April, published by the central bank
on Monday.
    
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected April net inflation
 - excluding food and energy prices - of 3.80%
year-on-year.
    
               (% y/y)                   April       March
 net CPI excl. food and energy                3.9         3.9
 CPI excluding controlled prices              4.0         2.6
 excluding the most volatile prices           2.8         2.6
 15 pct trimmed mean                          3.3         2.9
 CPI                                          4.3         3.2
 
 (Reporting by Karol Badohal and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)
