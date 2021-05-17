Polish net inflation at 3.9% y/y in April, above forecast - c.bank

May 17 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual net inflation indices for April, published by the central bank on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected April net inflation - excluding food and energy prices - of 3.80% year-on-year. (% y/y) April March net CPI excl. food and energy 3.9 3.9 CPI excluding controlled prices 4.0 2.6 excluding the most volatile prices 2.8 2.6 15 pct trimmed mean 3.3 2.9 CPI 4.3 3.2 (Reporting by Karol Badohal and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)