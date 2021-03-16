Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Polish net inflation at 3.9% y/y in January, 3.7% in February - c.bank

By Reuters Staff

    March 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish
annual net inflation indices for January and February, published
by the central bank on Tuesday.
    
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected January net inflation
 - excluding food and energy prices - of 3.80%
year-on-year and February net inflation of 3.6%.
    
               (% y/y)                 February     January
                                         2021         2021
 net CPI excl. food and energy                3.7         3.9
 CPI excluding controlled prices              1.7         1.5
 excluding the most volatile prices           2.5         2.7
 15 pct trimmed mean                          2.3         2.6
 CPI                                          2.4         2.6
 
 (Reporting by Monika Czeremanska and Karol Badohal in Gdansk)
