Polish net inflation at 3.9% y/y in March, in line with forecast - c.bank

April 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual net inflation indices for March, published by the central bank on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected March net inflation - excluding food and energy prices - of 3.90% year-on-year. (% y/y) March 2021 February 2021 net CPI excl. food and energy 3.9 3.7 CPI excluding controlled prices 2.6 1.7 excluding the most volatile prices 2.6 2.5 15 pct trimmed mean 2.9 2.3 CPI 3.2 2.4 (Reporting by Anna Banacka and Karol Badohal in Gdansk)