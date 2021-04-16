Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
European Currency News

Polish net inflation at 3.9% y/y in March, in line with forecast - c.bank

By Reuters Staff

    April 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish
annual net inflation indices for March, published by the central
bank on Friday.
    
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected March net inflation
 - excluding food and energy prices - of 3.90%
year-on-year.
    
               (% y/y)                March 2021    February
                                                      2021
 net CPI excl. food and energy                3.9         3.7
 CPI excluding controlled prices              2.6         1.7
 excluding the most volatile prices           2.6         2.5
 15 pct trimmed mean                          2.9         2.3
 CPI                                          3.2         2.4
 
 (Reporting by Anna Banacka and Karol Badohal in Gdansk)
