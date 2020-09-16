Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

Polish net inflation at 4.0% y/y in August, below forecast - c.bank

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish
annual net inflation indices for August, published by the
central bank on Wednesday.
    
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected August net inflation
 - excluding food and energy prices - of 4.10%
year-on-year.
    
               (% y/y)                August 2020  July 2020
 net CPI excl. food and energy                4.0         4.3
 CPI excluding controlled prices              2.0         2.1
 excluding the most volatile prices           3.4         3.4
 15 pct trimmed mean                          3.2         3.3
 CPI                                          2.9         3.0
 
 (Reporting by Karol Badohal and Monika Czeremanska)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up