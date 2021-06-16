Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Polish net inflation at 4.0% y/y in May, above forecast - c.bank

By Reuters Staff

    June 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish
annual net inflation indices for May, published by the central
bank on Wednesday.
    
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected May net inflation
 - excluding food and energy prices - of 3.95%
year-on-year.
    
               (% y/y)                    May        April
 net CPI excl. food and energy                4.0         3.9
 CPI excluding controlled prices              4.4         4.0
 excluding the most volatile prices           3.0         2.8
 15 pct trimmed mean                          3.3         3.3
 CPI                                          4.7         4.3
 
 (Reporting by Karol Badohal and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)
