Economic News

Polish net inflation at 4.2% y/y in October, in line with forecast - c.bank

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual
net inflation indices for October, published by the central bank
on Monday.
    
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected September net inflation
 - excluding food and energy prices - of 4.20%
year-on-year.
    
               (% y/y)                  October    September
                                         2020         2020
 net CPI excl. food and energy                4.2         4.3
 CPI excluding controlled prices              2.1         2.3
 excluding the most volatile prices           3.0         3.2
 15 pct trimmed mean                          3.1         3.2
 CPI                                          3.1         3.2
 
 (Reporting by Izabela Bieszk and Adrianna Ebert)
