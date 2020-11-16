Polish net inflation at 4.2% y/y in October, in line with forecast - c.bank

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual net inflation indices for October, published by the central bank on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected September net inflation - excluding food and energy prices - of 4.20% year-on-year. (% y/y) October September 2020 2020 net CPI excl. food and energy 4.2 4.3 CPI excluding controlled prices 2.1 2.3 excluding the most volatile prices 3.0 3.2 15 pct trimmed mean 3.1 3.2 CPI 3.1 3.2 (Reporting by Izabela Bieszk and Adrianna Ebert)