Polish net inflation at 4.3% y/y in November, above forecast - c.bank

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual net inflation indices for November, published by the central bank on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected November net inflation - excluding food and energy prices - of 4.20% year-on-year. (% y/y) November October 2020 2020 net CPI excl. food and energy 4.3 4.2 CPI excluding controlled prices 2.1 2.1 excluding the most volatile prices 2.9 3.0 15 pct trimmed mean 3.0 3.1 CPI 3.0 3.1 (Reporting by Karol Badohal and Monika Czeremanska)