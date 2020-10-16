Polish net inflation at 4.3% y/y in September, above forecast - c.bank

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual net inflation indices for September, published by the central bank on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected September net inflation - excluding food and energy prices - of 4.20% year-on-year. (% y/y) September August 2020 2020 net CPI excl. food and energy 4.3 4.0 CPI excluding controlled prices 2.3 2.0 excluding the most volatile prices 3.2 3.4 15 pct trimmed mean 3.2 3.2 CPI 3.2 2.9 (Reporting by Anna Banacka and Adrianna Ebert)