Economic News

Polish net inflation at 4.3% y/y in September, above forecast - c.bank

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual
net inflation indices for September, published by the central
bank on Friday.
    
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected September net inflation
 - excluding food and energy prices - of 4.20%
year-on-year.
    
               (% y/y)                 September     August
                                         2020         2020
 net CPI excl. food and energy                4.3         4.0
 CPI excluding controlled prices              2.3         2.0
 excluding the most volatile prices           3.2         3.4
 15 pct trimmed mean                          3.2         3.2
 CPI                                          3.2         2.9
 
 (Reporting by Anna Banacka and Adrianna Ebert)
