Majority of Polish rate-setters see stable interest rates in coming quarters

WARSAW, March 21 (Reuters) - The majority of members on the Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC), the central bank’s rate-setting body, reiterated their opinion that rates were likely to remain stable in coming quarters, minutes from the March MPC sitting showed on Thursday.

Poland’s benchmark interest rate remains at its lowest ever level of 1.5 percent.

Some rate-setters said that if recently announced fiscal measures or a potential increase in wage growth result in a marked rise in inflation, it might be justified to consider a rate hike in the coming quarters.