Polish MPC members propose rate hike and cut - minutes

WARSAW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A proposal to raise Poland’s benchmark interest rate by 15 basis points was submitted and rejected at the January meeting of the Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC), the central bank’s rate-setting body, minutes from the sitting showed on Thursday.

A motion to cut rates by 25 basis points was also submitted and rejected.

The minutes showed that most MPC members believe interest rates are likely to remain stable in coming quarters.

Poland’s benchmark interest rate has remained at a historic low of 1.5% since 2015.