Polish MPC members think above-target CPI is temporary - minutes

WARSAW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The majority of members of Poland’s monetary Policy Council (MPC) think the rise in inflation above the upper limit of the central bank’s target range is temporary, minutes its February sitting showed on Thursday.

Poland’s central bank targets inflation of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point. January CPI came in at 4.4% year-on-year.

A motion to cut rates by 25 basis points was submitted and rejected, the minutes also showed.

The minutes showed that most MPC members believe interest rates are likely to remain stable in coming quarters.

Poland’s benchmark interest rate has remained at a historic low of 1.5% since 2015. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)