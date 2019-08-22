Polish MPC rejected 25 bp rates hike -July minutes

WARSAW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - During the regular July sitting of the Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC), the central bank’s rate-setting body, a motion to raise interest rates by 25 basis points was filed and rejected, minutes from the MPC sitting showed on Thursday.

Poland’s benchmark interest rate remains at its lowest ever level of 1.5%.

A majority of rate-setters said that the cost of credit will probably remain unchanged for the next several quarters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Joanna Plucinska)