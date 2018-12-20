Polish rate-setters see rates stable in coming quarters - minutes

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The majority of members on the Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC), the central bank’s rate-setting body, said they expected interest rates to remain unchanged in coming quarters, minutes from the MPC sitting in December showed on Thursday.

Poland’s benchmark interest rate remains at its lowest ever level of 1.5 percent.

The minutes also said that inflation would remain close to the bank’s target of 2.5 percent, plus minus one percentage point. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)