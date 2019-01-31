Polish rate-setters see rates stable in coming quarters - minutes

WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The majority of members on the Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC), the central bank’s rate-setting body, reiterated they expected interest rates to remain unchanged in coming quarters, minutes from the MPC sitting in January showed on Thursday.

Poland’s benchmark interest rate remains at its lowest ever level of 1.5 percent.

The minutes also said that the majority of MPC members agreed that inflation would remain close to the central bank’s target of 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)