Polish rate-setters see rates stable in coming quarters - minutes

WARSAW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The majority of members on the Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC), the central bank’s rate-setting body, reiterated their opinion that rates were likely to remain stable in coming quarters, minutes from the MPC sitting in February showed on Thursday.

Poland’s benchmark interest rate remains at its lowest ever level of 1.5 percent.

Some rate-setters said that if data showed a risk of inflation being boosted to a level that would jeopardise meeting the inflation target, it might be justified to consider raising rates in the coming quarters. However, they pointed out that the likelihood of this scenario had declined significantly in recent months.