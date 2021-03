WARSAW, March 3 (Reuters) - Polish gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.6-5.3% in 2021 and 4.0-6.9% in 2022, Poland’s central bank said on Wednesday in its latest forecasts.

Inflation is expected to be 2.7-3.6% in 2021 and 2.0-3.6% in 2022, the bank said.

In its November inflation report, the bank forecast GDP growth of 3.1% in 2021 and 5.7% in 2022.