WARSAW, June 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank on Tueday decided to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1%, it said in a statement.

All other interest rates were also left unchanged, as expected.

A statement following the decision will be released at 1245 GMT. (Reporting by Anna Koper, Marcin Goclowski, and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)