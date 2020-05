WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank on Thursday unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to 0.1% from 0.5%, in a move seen as aimed at counteracting the negative economic effects of the spread of the new coronavirus.

Analysts had expected rates to be left unchanged. No news conference is planned after the decision, but a statement will be released at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Anna Koper, Marcin Goclowski, and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)