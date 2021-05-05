UPDATE 1-Polish c.bank keeps rates stable but sees above-target CPI ahead

(Adds details)

WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at an all-time low of 0.1% on Wednesday, keeping borrowing costs down to support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic even as it said CPI would remain above target in the coming months.

Inflation shot up to 4.3% in April, a flash estimate showed, coming in well above the central bank’s target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point and putting the question of when the central bank will start signalling a rate hike firmly into focus.

In a statement following its interest rate decision, the central bank said that inflation was being driven by factors independent of monetary policy -- such as fuel and electricity prices and administered costs for services such as waste disposal.

“The above-mentioned factors will probably translate into annual price growth staying above the upper band for deviations from the inflation target in the coming months,” the statement said.

The central bank added that it expected inflation to decline in 2022.

Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski has said it is too soon to tighten policy, as to do so would threaten Poland’s economic recovery.

The bank said that it would continue to buy government and government-guaranteed bonds on the secondary market and would continue to offer bill discount credit, which makes loans cheaper for companies.

Poland’s benchmark interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May 2020.

All 16 analysts in a Reuters poll expected rates to remain unchanged on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)