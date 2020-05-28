UPDATE 1-Polish c.bank unexpectedly cuts benchmark rate to 0.1% from 0.5%

(Adds comments and markets reaction)

By Anna Koper and Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank on Thursday unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to 0.1% from 0.5%, in a move to counteract the negative effects of the spread of the new coronavirus - but one which hit the zloty at first, as well as local shares in banks.

The central bank had already cut rates twice this year, by a total of 100 basis points, as the economy was expected to nosedive due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus epidemic that has infected 22,660 and killed 1,030 people in Poland.

Analysts had expected rates to be left unchanged, and some said the move may even hurt eastern Europe’s biggest economy.

“Such an action, especially after the aggressive cuts in the previous two months, may not bring significant support for the economy, as for example it would not significantly stimulate lending,” Mateusz Sutowicz, a Bank Millennium analyst said.

“The response to COVID-19 was already big, a further cut bringing down rates to (near) zero brings negative side effects... such as a threat to the banking sector’s stability,” Rafal Benecki of ING Bank Slaski said in a note.

Shares in lenders PKO BP Santander Bank Polska , and Pekao SA lost 2.4%, 3.8%, and 3.0% respectively after the move, which may put further pressure on their profits.

The Polish zloty fell 0.4% against the euro in a knee-jerk reaction, before recovering its losses to trade almost flat on the day.

Government forecasters have predicted the economy may contract in the second quarter by 10%, and partial economic data released in recent days turned out to be weaker than expected. Economists polled by Reuters saw the economy contracting by 9.1% in the April-June period.

No central bank news conference is planned after the decision, but a statement will be released at 1400 GMT.