UPDATE 1-Polish central bank stays put on rates but raises CPI forecast

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged on Thursday, it said in a statement, keeping borrowing costs at a record low to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic even as it raised its inflation forecasts.

Central and Eastern Europe are facing some of the highest inflation on the continent, but despite rate hikes in the Czech Republic and Hungary, Poland’s central bank governor, Adam Glapinski, has said it is too soon to act and that the rise in inflation is temporary.

The main interest rate was left unchanged at 0.1%. All other interest rates were also left unchanged.

On Wednesday, the Romanian central bank also opted to wait before acting on worries about inflation, keeping its key rate on hold.

In its latest economic forecasts, Poland’s central bank said that inflation is expected to be 3.8-4.4% in 2021 and 2.5-4.1% in 2022, up from the 2.7–3.6% and 2.0–3.6% forecast in March.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) targets inflation of 2.5%, plus or minus one percentage point.

“Taking into account the sources and the expected temporary nature of inflation exceeding the NBP’s target, as well as the uncertainty about the robustness and scale of the economic recovery, NBP is keeping interest rates unchanged,” it said in a statement.

It forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.1-5.8% in 2021 and 4.2-6.5% in 2022, compared with the 2.6–5.3% and 4.0-6.9% forecast in March.

It said it would continue to buy government and government-secured bonds on the secondary market, as well as offering bill discount credit aimed at refinancing loans granted to businesses by banks. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper in Warsaw Editing by Matthew Lewis)