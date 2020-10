WARSAW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that planned support for businesses including restaurants, bars and gyms forced to close because of COVID rules is seen at 1.8-2.0 billion zlotys.

Poland imposed new restrictions last week, closing bars and restaurants, to stop the rapid spread of new coronavirus cases. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Editing by Catherine Evans)