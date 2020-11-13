Polish economy should resume growth in H2 2021 if lockdown avoided -deputy PM

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - If Poland avoids a lockdown like the one seen in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy should return to growth in the second half of 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said on Friday.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned last week that if the number of daily COVID-19 cases kept rising a strict “national quarantine” would be necessary, but infection rates have since stabilised.

“If we manage to avoid closing down the economy again, in the way we remember from spring, then in the second half of next year we should see... growth of GDP,” Gowin told state-run news channel TVP Info.

Earlier on Friday, statistics office data showed Polish GDP rebounded strongly on a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis, rising 7.7% in the third quarter. Year-on-year it fell 1.6%.

The country of 38 million has reported a total of 665,547 coronavirus cases and 9,499 deaths. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by David Gregorio)