Poland must ensure free and fair presidential vote, EU says

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive on Wednesday said Poland must ensure “free and fair” elections, as the bloc’s largest ex-communist country is locked in a spiralling political crisis over a presidential vote due this Sunday.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen discussed with her Brussels-based EU executive “the importance of free and fairs presidential elections in Poland in the context of the coronavirus crisis”, a spokesman told a news conference.

Amid political infighting within the ruling coalition led by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party - which has proposed a postal-only ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic - it is not clear if, when or how exactly the presidential vote in Poland will take place. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alex Richardson)