Poland's PiS wins 43.6% of votes in parliamentary election -final count

WARSAW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party won 43.6% of votes in Sunday’s parliamentary election, the Polish Electoral Commission said on Monday, citing its final count of votes.

The Commission said it would announce the number of seats PiS has won in the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, at around 1800 GMT.

Under Poland’s complex electoral rules, it was not immediately clear whether PiS would be able to secure a majority of the seats in the 460-member legislature.

In an election four years ago, PiS won more than the 230 seats it needed to govern alone. But some political observers said earlier on Monday that partial results from Sunday’s vote suggested it might fail to do so this time. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Writing by Justyna Pawlak Editing by Gareth Jones)