WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s prime minister told parliament on Wednesday there would be no sharp rises in energy prices, in the face of a warning from the regulator that state utilities had asked for bills to go up.

“There will be no energy price hikes,” said Mateusz Morawiecki, whose Law and Justice (PiS) party has been trying to build up its support before national elections next year. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski Editing by Andrew Heavens)