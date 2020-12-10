Polish energy regulator approves price increase for Enea, PGE and Tauron

WARSAW (Reuters) - Customers of Polish energy companies Enea, PGE Obrot and Tauron will have to pay around 3.5% more for energy in 2021, based on tariffs approved by Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office on Thursday.

The new tariffs, which were proposed by the companies, will come into effect from Jan. 1, the regulator said in a statement. The tariff increase amounts to about 1.50 zlotys ($0.41) per month.

The tariff approval procedure for the fourth operator, Energa Obrot, as well as the tariff approval procedure for 2021 for energy distributors, are still pending.

($1 = 3.6549 zlotys)