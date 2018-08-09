Poland's Energa sees new power trade obligation as big opportunity

WARSAW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run energy group Energa sees as an opportunity the new obligation to sell all of generated electricity via the power exchange, the head of Energa’s trade unit said on Thursday.

In July Poland’s energy ministry said Polish power companies would have to sell all electricity they produce except for green energy on the power exchange in order to prevent further price surges.

Currently Poland’s power companies, which are mostly state-run utilities, are obliged to sell 30 percent of their electricity output on the power exchange. The ministry asked them to start selling all of their electricity via the exchange starting from Aug. 1.

“We this as a big opportunity,” Dariusz Falkiewicz, the head of Energa’s trade company told a press conference. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Evans)