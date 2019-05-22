Poland's c.bank head says will not allow adoption of euro

WARSAW, May 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday he will never allow the country to join the euro zone as long as he is the head of the National Bank of Poland.

Glapinski also said during his speech in Warsaw that he wouldn’t allow the country to enter the ERM-2 euro waiting room during his term.

He said that the present zloty rate against the euro is relatively stable and that a flexible zloty rate is beneficial for the economy, as the economic cycle fluctuates.

Glapinski’s term ends in 2022. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish, Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)