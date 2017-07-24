FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 22 days
Poland - Factors to Watch July 24
July 24, 2017 / 6:42 AM / in 22 days

Poland - Factors to Watch July 24

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, media reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

Politics

Poland's ruling party on Saturday dismissed growing concern from allies including the EU and United States and protests at home by approving an overhaul of the Supreme Court which critics say will undermine judicial independence.

Asseco Poland

Asseco Poland will sell its Asseco Treasury transaction processing system to Sbierbank Europe AG in Austria, the Puls Biznesu daily said.

Foreign Investments

Polish government plans to terminate agreements on protecting foreign investments - the Bilateral Investment Treaty - with European Union member states, starting with Portugal, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; editing by Jason Neely)

