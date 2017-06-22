Poland - Factors to Watch June 22

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

SWITCH BOND TENDER

The finance ministry is expected to announce results of its switch bond tender at 1000 GMT.

C.BANK MINUTES

The central bank is due to publish minutes from the June meeting of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) at 1200 GMT.

LPP

Poland's largest clothing retailer LPP may increase the dividend to be paid out to shareholders in 2018 by about 10 percent, Parkiet daily reported.

PGNIG

Poland temporarily halted gas deliveries from Russia via the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday due to poor quality of the gas, which Russia said was due to a "short-term technical problem."

