Poland - Factors to Watch Apr 12

INTEREST RATES

Poland’s central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

PLAY

Polish telecoms operator Play Communications plans to pay out a gross interim dividend of 2.57 zlotys ($0.7593) per share, the company said late Wednesday.

RULE OF LAW

Parliament’s voting over the supreme court bill could take place on Thursday evening, Rzeczpospolita daily said. The paper quoted the speaker of higher house of parliament as saying that Poland wants to end the dispute with the EU soon.

GRUPA AZOTY

Poland’s biggest chemical group Azoty plans acquisitions in Poland and on foreign markets, Parkiet daily said quoting the company’s CEO. Azoty are in talks over buying German Compo Expert, which analysts say could be valued at 1 billion zlotys.

PLL LOT

Pilots at Polish airlines PLL LOT will decide on April 21 whether to go on strike as they demand salary increase, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)