Poland - Factors to Watch Apr 17

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ENVIRONMENT

EU court to issue judgment on whether Poland is infringing EU law by logging in ancient Bialowieza Forest, one of a number of European Commission challenges brought against Polish government.

TAXES

Only a few percent of small and medium-sized companies will take advantage of the government’s promise to cut corporate income tax (CIT), Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

COAL

Neither Poland nor Brussels have taken action to stop illegal imports of anthracite from Ukraine’s conflict-hit eastern Donbass region, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

ENERGA, ENEA

A consortium of Polish construction companies - Polimex-Mostostal and Rafako as well as China Power Engineering Consulting - have not appealed within the deadline against the result of a tender in which Polish utilities chose GE and Alstom to build a 1-GW coal-fuelled power plant in Ostroleka, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

BORYSZEW

Polish businessman Roman Karkosik decided to stop talks with private equity fund Advent International on the potential sale of selected assets owned by his group Boryszew, Puls Biznesu daily reported quoting unnamed sources.

UBER

Uber does not plan to exit Poland in reaction to Warsaw’s plans to impose special licences on drivers for ride-hailing companies, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting Uber spokeswoman in Poland.

BOGDANKA

Polish coal mining firm Bogdanka upholds its 2018 coal output target of at least 9 million tonnes, despite lower than planned production in the first quarter, Parkiet daily quoted the company’s CEO as saying.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)