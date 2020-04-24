Poland - Factors to Watch Apr 24

WARSAW, April 24 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday:

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to release March unemployment data at 0800.

RESTRICTIONS

Poland will re-open shopping malls on May 18, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

NEW CORONAVIRUS

Number of people infected with new coronavirus rose on Thursday to 10,511, while 454 died, according to Health Ministry data.

STATE BUDGET

State budget noticed a slump in tax revenues in March and April, but no new taxes are planned, finance minister Tadeusz Koscinski told money.pl portal, Rzeczpospolita said.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Head of ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s de facto leader, is considering introducing a state of emergency if the opposition succeeds with its plan to block presidential election on May 10, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

The daily also said that this would allow to suspend political parties and trade unions’ activity.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)