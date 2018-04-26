Poland - Factors to Watch Apr 26

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ORANGE POLSKA

France’s Orange Polish unit reported a bigger than expected net loss for the first quarter on Wednesday. Orange Polska first-quarter net loss came at 50 million zlotys compared with 40 million zlotys loss expected by analysts.

PKN ORLEN

PKN Orlen, Poland’s top oil refiner, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit slumped 46 percent year-on-year to 1.04 billion zlotys ($299.26 million), pulled down by lower margins and a stronger zloty.

EU BUDGET

Poland will get less from the EU budget for 2021-2027 than it did in 2014-2020, Rzeczpospolita daily reported quoting unnamed sources.

GETBACK

The state prosecutor’s office has started an investigation over potential information manipulation by debt collecting company Getback, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

GETIN NOBLE

Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki is ready to capitalise his Getin Noble Bank with a total of 1 billion zlotys, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted him as saying.

MLEKOMA

Kuwait Projects Company Holding wants to take over a controlling stake in Polish mild products maker Mlekoma for around 120 million zlotys, Puls Biznesu daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)