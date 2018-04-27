Poland - Factors to Watch Apr 27

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LOTOS Q1 RESULTS

Lotos, Poland’s second-biggest oil refiner, said on Friday its first-quarter operating profit fell 22 percent year on year to 448 million zlotys ($128.33 million), in line with the company’s estimate.

BOND AUCTION, SUPPLY FOR MAY

The finance ministry is due to publish bond auction results at 0930 GMT and a supply plan for May at 1300 GMT.

CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

The central bank is due to publish minutes from its April meeting at 1200 GMT.

GETBACK

The former CEO of Getback told Rzeczpospolita daily that the company’s major shareholder Abris is responsible for Getback’s troubles.

Polish debt collector GetBack has so far failed to redeem bonds worth $25 million, it said on Thursday, augmenting worries about the remaining $719 million worth of bonds of a firm that only last year used to be a darling of capital markets.

GAS

The final route of planned gas link from Poland to Norway will be known by June, Puls Biznesu daily reported quoting Poland’s gas system operator as saying.

ORANGE POLSKA

The CEO of France’s Polish unit did not deny it when asked if the company may be interested in Polish cable television operator Multimedia Polska, Parkiet daily reported.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

