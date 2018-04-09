Poland - Factors to Watch Apr 9

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): POLLS

European Council President and Poland’s former Prime Minister Donald Tusk overtook President Andrzej Duda as the country’s most trusted politician, according to a poll by the IBRIS pollster for the onet.pl news portal.

Meanwhile, a poll for the state-run TVP broadcaster showed that 41 percent of Polish citizens who said they would vote in a parliamentary election would chose the ruling the Law and Justice (PiS) party, followed by the opposition Civic Platform (PO) party with 23 percent.

MOBILE MARKET

Samsung Electronics sells most smartphones in Poland, with a 34.2 percent market share, followed by Huawei Technologies on 20.6 percent market, according to calculations by the Rzeczpospolita daily.

UKRAINIAN LABOUR

Workers from the East should be able to work in Poland on for 12 to 18 months through an easing of regulations, the daily Rzeczpospolita reports, citing employers and experts.

COAL IMPORTS

Poland could require record coal imports of more than 15 million tonnes this year because of reduced output in domestic mines and unfavourable weather conditions, daily newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports. AURES HOLDING

Czech’s Aures Holding, known previously as AAA Auto International, plans to open three large sales points in Poland in the next five years, business daily Puls Biznesu reports.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau Editing by David Goodman)