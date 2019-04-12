Poland -Factors to Watch April 12

WARSAW, April 12 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PARTY POLLS

A Kantar poll showed the ruling euroskeptic Law and Justice (PiS) party taking 36 percent of the vote for European Parliament, trailed by pro-democratic European Coalition (KE) group of parties with 33 percent, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

The new progressive leftist Spring (W) would get 14 percent, while two smaller groupings: leftist Left Together (LR) and right-wing Confederation (K) 5 percent each, it also said.

Another poll conducted by Dobra Opinia pollster showed PiS taking 41 percent, while KE 38 percent. W would get 7 percent, while anti-system Kukiz’15 6 percent of the votes, Polska The Times daily said.

DATA

Poland’s central bank is to release its January-February current account data at 1200.

POLAND’S RATING

Standard and Poor’s will release an update on its rating for Poland late on Friday.

UBER (IPO-UBER.N)

Warsaw prosecutors will check if Uber and Bolt act in line with Polish tax and labour regulations, after taxi drivers protest, conducted in Warsaw earlier this week, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

