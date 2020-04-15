Poland - Factors to Watch April 15

WARSAW, April 15 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to release March CPI data at 0800 GMT.

JUDICIARY/EU

The European Union has no competence in judiciary issues, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party and the country’s de facto leader said in an interview for Gazeta Polska weekly.

Kaczynski also said that the EU has to be an organisation of souvereign nations, each of which can deal with their issues on their own and “noone has the right to interefere.”

ELECTION

Holding presidential election set for May 10 remotely carries the smallest risks in the coronavirus epidemic, “Do Rzeczy” weekly quoted Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro as saying.

RESTAURANTS

One third of restaurants may disappear from the Polish market as a result of the epidemic lockdown, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted the CEO of Sfinks Polska as saying.

COAL

Poland’s coal group PGG considers cutting daily coal output by 20% to around 80.000 tonnes on average and reducing salaries by 20% for three months starting from May, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)