Poland - Factors to Watch April 8

WARSAW, April 8

CORONAVIRUS

The government is expected to decide on Thursday what will happen with further restrictions related to coronavirus, including the potential timing of eighth grade exams, a government spokesman said on Wednesday in an interview with private broadcaster Polsat News.

The prime minister’s chief of staff Michal Dworczyk said further decisions on extending restrictions over the Easter break after could also be announced on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE DECISION

The central bank on Wednesday is expected to publish its rate decision.

GOVERNMENT SALARIES, JOBS

The government wants to be ready for the possibility of lowering salaries and cutting jobs in ministries, regional institutions and other government bodies, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported on Wednesday.

FISCAL RULES

Moving away from the current fiscal political rules could help Poland’s economy return to a faster growth rate and in the long-term bring the country’s living standards closer to those of the West, the finance ministry’s chief economist Lukasz Czernicki writes in the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily on Wednesday.

LOTOS

Poland’s second largest refiner Lotos said it has not faced any logistical issues with buying crude, gasoline or other oil products, the Parkiet business daily reported.

RIDE-SHARING

Drivers working for ride-sharing firms such as Uber can work without a licence until the end of September under rules set out in Poland’s coronavirus anti-crisis package, the daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Wednesday.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

