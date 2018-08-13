Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 13

WARSAW, Aug 13 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that could affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

The central bank is to publish June current account data at 1200 GMT.

AMAZON

The Gazeta Wyborcza daily quotes labour regulations experts as saying that Amazon in Poland uses an inappropriate salary system and ignores its employees’ health. Amazon has responded that these opinions lack factual basis, the paper also said.

ANTI-VIOLENCE TREATY

The Ordo Iuris institute that has run an anti-abortion campaign has proposed a new document designed to replace a European treaty aimed at combatting violence against women, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

The paper also said, quoting the foreign ministry, that the document could become an important instrument of international law.

CD PROJEKT

Poland’s largest video game developer CD Projekt will present parts of its new Cyperpunk 2077 game at the Gamescom trade fair at the end of August, Rzeczpospolita reported.

CONSTRUCTION SECTOR

The debt of Polish construction companies has increased to 2.41 billion zlotys ($638 million), up 200 million zlotys from a year ago, Rzeczpospolita said, citing national debt data.

OPINION POLL

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda would enjoy 51 percent backing in the next presidential election while the EU’s Donald Tusk would attract 49 percent support, a survey by Pollster for tabloid newspaper Super Express showed on Monday.

($1 = 3.7788 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau Editing by David Goodman)