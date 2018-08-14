Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 14

WARSAW, Aug 14 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office will release second quarter GDP data and July inflation data at 0800.

POLITICS

Robert Biedron, the popular left-leaning mayor of medium-sized town of Slupsk, has decided to create his political movement Kocham Polskę (I Love Poland) with an aim to threaten the position of biggest parties, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reports.

SMYK IPO

Toy retailer Smyk has submitted documents to the regulator KNF seeking permission for an IPO on the Warsaw bourse, reports Parkiet daily. Smyk is owned by private equity fund Bridgepoint.

RAILWAYS

More construction companies are staying away from bidding for contracts in railway infrastructure development as they are afraid that rising costs may make these deals unprofitable, causing Poland to potentially lose European funds, Rzeczpospolita daily reports.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)