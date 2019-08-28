Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 28

WARSAW, Aug 28 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLL

A poll by IBRiS conducted on Aug. 26 showed PiS with 41.5% support, while its main rival, Civic Coalition, which includes Civic Platform (PO), was at 26.6%, leftist bloc Lewica had 12.2% and PSL/Kukiz’15 had 7.2%.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Poland’s Electronic Communications Office (UKE) expects a maximum revenue of 1.5 billion zlotys in 2020 from its sale of 5G frequencies, Parkiet daily reported, citing sources.

HELICOPTERS

A Chinese company has bought a majority stake in Motor-Siczy, which was to produce a Polish-Ukranian helicopter, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

BIEDRONKA

A question mark hangs over whether or not a strike will be held at budget supermarket chain Biedronka, owned by Portugal’s Jeronimo Martins, due to low participation in a strike ballot, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

The Solidarity trade union says Jeronimo Martins has hampered efforts to hold the ballot by not sharing a list of workers’ names, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

SWISS FRANC MORTGAGES

In a trial concerning swiss franc mortgages sold by Getin Noble Bank, the District Court in Warsaw decided that since there is a good chance that the borrower will win the case, there is no need for him to pay the bank every month during the trial, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported

MEAT SUBSTITUTES

The fashion for not eating meat means that even producers of cured meat and dairy products such as Sokolow or Lowicz are also introducing plant-based products, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)