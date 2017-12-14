Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 14

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

The National Bank Of Poland is to release October current account data at 1300.

PARTY POLL

Fifty percent of Poles would vote for the ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party, up 5 percent since the previous poll conducted by Kantar Public a few weeks earlier, the tabloid Fakt reports on Thursday.

UNIPETROL AND PKN ORLEN

PKN Orlen believes the price of 380 Czech crowns ($17.51) per share it had offered to buy a stake in the petrol company Unipetrol is fair, PKN Chief Executive Officer Wojciech Jasinski tells the Puls Biznesu daily when asked whether PKN would rise the price.

ASSECO POLAND

Poland’s biggest IT company Asseco Poland may spend 250 million zlotys on 2017 dividends, the same amount it paid out from the 2016 profit, Puls Biznesu says.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

The European Commission approved on Wednesday 40 billion zlotys ($11.21 billion) in Polish state support scheme for renewable energy, the daily Rzeczpospolita reports, citing Margrethe Vestager, EU competition commissioner.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)