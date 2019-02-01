Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 1

WARSAW, Feb 1 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PMI

IHS Markit will publish Polish manufacturing PMI data for January at 0800.

PKN ORLEN

Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen will be receiving 5.4-6.6 million tonnes of crude oil annually from Russia’s Rosneft Oil Company based on a new contract compared to the 6.0-8.4 million it was buying under a previous deal, PKN said on Thursday.

MOUNTAIN WAREHOUSE IPO-MOUN.L

Sport clothes distributor Mountain Warehouse plans to set up a distribution centre in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting Fashionunited portal.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)