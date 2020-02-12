Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 12

WARSAW, Feb 12 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

SANTANDER

Spain’s Santander may revise its strategy regarding the Polish market, with one option under consideration being the sale of its Polish unit Santander Bank Polska, Parkiet daily reported citing sources. Santander has said it does not intend to sell the Polish bank.

REDUNDANCIES

The number of people in Poland losing their jobs through group redundancies almost doubled year-on-year in 2019 to 24,700, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing data from the Labour Ministry.

MEAT TAX

Poland will not agree to a new tax on meat proposed by a non-governmental organisation at the European Parliament forum, the prime minister’s office told Super Express daily.

REAL ESTATE

The prices of flats in major Polish cities increased by almost 13% in the fourth quarter of 2019, but analysts believe there is no need to worry about a bubble, Puls Biznesu daily reported, citing data from the central bank.

