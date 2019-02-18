Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 18

WARSAW, Feb 18 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PARTY POLLS

Poland’s ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party leads the latest opinion poll with 36 percent of support, while centrist Civic Platform (PO) has 28 percent, and the new progressive party Wiosna 12 percent, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting poll conducted by IBRiS pollster ahead of European Parliament election.

According to another pollster IPSOS, the anti-PiS coalition can get 33 percent, with PiS at 34 percent and Wiosna at 12 percent, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said, quoting research published by OKO.press portal.

ELECTRIC CARS

Polish energy minister is considering offering financing discounts on electric cars worth 36,000 zloty ($9,401.20) per vehicle, Puls Biznesu daily said.

RE-EMIGRANTS

Poland plans to offer tax breaks for Poles returning to the country from emigration, Rzeczpospolita said, quoting entrepreneurship ministry plans. 2.5 million citizens left Poland since 2004, when Poland joined the European Union.

LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global, owner of cable TV distributor network UPC, is interested in further takeovers on the Polish market, UPC Polska told Rzeczpospolita.

TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA

Poland’s second largest energy firm Tauron plans to save 1.4 billion zloty this year, to make sure it doesn’t break covenants that are part of its loan contracts with banks, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

MEDICOVER

Swedish healthcare group Medicover will buy a network of obstetric clinics from Innova fund at the cost of 300 million zloty, Puls Biznesu said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 3.8293 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)