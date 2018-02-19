Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 19

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

POLAND/ISRAEL

Swastikas and profanities were daubed on the entrance to Poland’s embassy in Israel on Sunday after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Jews, as well as Poles and others, were among perpetrators of the Nazi Holocaust.

LPP

Poland’s biggest clothes retailer booked a net profit of 302 million zlotys in the fourth quarter of 2017, the company said on Friday evening.

GRUPA AZOTY

Poland’s chemical group Azoty has submitted a non-binding offer to buy 100-percent stakes in companies owned by a German firm Compo Expert, Azoty said on Friday evening.

ENERGY

Renewable sources of energy have started to play a new role in Poland’s power production and the energy ministry wants them to expand dynamically, Sieci weekly quoted the energy minister as saying.

COAL IMPORT

Coal imports to Poland rose by 60 percent in 2017 to 13.3 million tonnes, most of which came from Russia, Parkiet daily said quoting Eurostat data.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)