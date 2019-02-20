Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 20

WARSAW, Feb 19 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to release industrial output and PPI data at 0900.

SUNDAY SHOPPING

A new opinion poll has shown that most Poles would be in favour of relaxing the Sunday shopping ban. Rzeczpospolita daily speculates that the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party may tweak the law slightly ahead of 2019 elections.

PEUGEOT

The average price of cars will be rising due to the cost of new technologies, such as electrification, autonomous driving, Peugeot Chief-Executive Jean-Philippe Imparato told Rzeczpospolita.

FX MORTGAGES

Parliament will discuss on Wednesday the implementation of the bill aimed at providing financial help (at banks’ cost) to families who took foreign currency-denominated mortgages, Parkiet daily said.

JOB MARKET

43 percent of employees wants to leave their current workplace within 12 months, according to a Hays Poland 2019 poll quoted by Puls Biznesu daily.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)